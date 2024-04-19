Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Has $40,000 Position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 37.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,401 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 23,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 287,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares in the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $541,000. B&D White Capital Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC now owns 25,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lam Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Lam Group Inc. now owns 17,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAI opened at $28.93 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.53 and its 200-day moving average is $28.02. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 0.84. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $24.83 and a twelve month high of $30.31.

About Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

