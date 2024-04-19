Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Sells 1,961 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group cut its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 66.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,961 shares during the quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPTS. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $443,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,651,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1,421.5% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 761,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,591,000 after purchasing an additional 711,832 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 26,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,145,000.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

SPTS stock opened at $28.72 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $28.58 and a 1-year high of $29.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.88.

About SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

