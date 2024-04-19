Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Trading 0.9% Higher

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $25.66 and last traded at $25.62. 10,092,678 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 42,027,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday. TD Cowen lowered shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.88.

Pfizer Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $146.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.74.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.37 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.88%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Pfizer

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carret Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 122,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,411,000 after purchasing an additional 11,577 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 64,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 5,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 80.9% during the 1st quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 38,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 17,430 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

