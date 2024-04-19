PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MINT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MINT – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 1,148,720 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 21% from the previous session’s volume of 952,358 shares.The stock last traded at $100.39 and had previously closed at $100.36.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.10.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank purchased a new stake in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund in the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund by 34.9% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter.

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (the Fund), formerly PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Strategy Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks maximum current income, consistent with preservation of capital and daily liquidity. The Fund focuses on short maturity fixed income instruments. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 65% of its total assets in a diversified portfolio of fixed income instruments of varying maturities, which may be represented by forwards.

