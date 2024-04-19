Quantum (QUA) Price Tops $0.0000

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 19th. During the last seven days, Quantum has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. One Quantum token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Quantum has a total market cap of $0.06 and $10.57 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00009889 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00010680 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001355 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $65,318.41 or 0.99859355 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00010367 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00010787 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63.56 or 0.00097170 BTC.

Quantum is a token. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. Quantum’s official message board is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject.

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0 USD and is up 0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $9.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

