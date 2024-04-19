TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 411 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IFRA. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the third quarter valued at $33,812,000. Wharton Business Group LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 196.1% during the third quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 1,068,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,113,000 after acquiring an additional 707,935 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 2,936,431.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 646,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,425,000 after acquiring an additional 646,015 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the third quarter valued at $18,350,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 365.5% during the third quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 388,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,207,000 after acquiring an additional 304,873 shares during the last quarter.

IFRA stock opened at $41.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.09.

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

