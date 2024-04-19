Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Stock Price Up 4.1%

Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS – Get Free Report) shares were up 4.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $16.27 and last traded at $16.15. Approximately 95,178 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 254,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.51.

Several research firms have issued reports on TGS. TheStreet upgraded Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th.

The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.50 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.41 and a 200 day moving average of $13.55.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The energy company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $249.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.09 million. Transportadora de Gas del Sur had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 1.88%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 19,600 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,550 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 2,597 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 3.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in transportation of natural gas, and production and commercialization of natural gas liquids in Argentina and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation Services; Liquids Production and Commercialization; Other Services; and Telecommunications.

