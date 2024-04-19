Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Gap Up to $893.99

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $893.99, but opened at $913.97. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $905.58, with a volume of 79,370 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $710.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $925.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,055.00 to $1,082.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,125.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,090.00 to $1,099.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $976.41.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on REGN

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $954.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $890.55. The company has a market cap of $98.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a current ratio of 5.69.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.73 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $959.00, for a total transaction of $793,093.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,338. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 827 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $959.00, for a total value of $793,093.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,382 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,338. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $982.05, for a total transaction of $98,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,953,838.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,729 shares of company stock valued at $13,124,641. Corporate insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $25,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 575.0% during the 1st quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 27 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.