Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for eBay (EBAY)

eBay (NASDAQ: EBAY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/18/2024 – eBay was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating.

4/14/2024 – eBay was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/10/2024 – eBay had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $55.00 to $58.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/6/2024 – eBay was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/4/2024 – eBay had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $47.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/27/2024 – eBay was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/9/2024 – eBay was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/29/2024 – eBay had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $43.00 to $52.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/29/2024 – eBay had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $47.00 to $48.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/28/2024 – eBay had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $55.00 to $61.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/28/2024 – eBay had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $50.00 to $52.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/28/2024 – eBay had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $46.00 to $47.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/28/2024 – eBay had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $40.00 to $44.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/28/2024 – eBay had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $49.00 to $53.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/27/2024 – eBay was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/19/2024 – eBay was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

eBay Price Performance

Shares of eBay stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.44. 1,748,605 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,448,870. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.20. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.17 and a twelve month high of $52.93. The company has a market cap of $26.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.33.

Get eBay Inc alerts:

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. eBay had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 29.16%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at eBay

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.69%.

In related news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,165 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total transaction of $50,129.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,140.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On eBay

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC raised its stake in shares of eBay by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 8,583 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. GHE LLC raised its stake in shares of eBay by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. GHE LLC now owns 17,480 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of eBay by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 11,411 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of eBay by 3.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,316 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of eBay by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,494 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.