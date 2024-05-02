Cozad Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 559 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 94.3% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $176,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 19.0% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 30,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,238,000 after buying an additional 4,928 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 94.3% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 38,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,445,000 after acquiring an additional 18,554 shares during the period. Finally, Breakwater Capital Group increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 2,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWS stock opened at $118.77 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.21. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $97.40 and a one year high of $125.64. The company has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.98.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.