Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Has $9 Million Stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 34.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 230,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 120,787 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust comprises about 0.9% of Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $9,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.7% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 41,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.5% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 11,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 1,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

IAU stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,982,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,803,746. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $34.35 and a 52 week high of $45.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.90.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

