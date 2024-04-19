Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,650 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $8,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $448,000. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 6,012 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 9,861.0% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 169,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,521,000 after purchasing an additional 167,932 shares during the period. Finally, Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 28,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 4,520 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPST traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,554,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,803,493. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.34 and a 200-day moving average of $50.27. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.93 and a 12 month high of $50.51.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.