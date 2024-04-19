Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Has $10.14 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,726 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF accounts for 1.0% of Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.24% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $10,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

SLYV stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.04. The company had a trading volume of 251,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,672. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.36. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12 month low of $66.47 and a 12 month high of $84.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.25.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.