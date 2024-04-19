Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Trims Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lowered its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,476 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 904 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Intel were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New Millennium Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 87.2% during the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 146.7% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. HSBC reduced their price target on Intel from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Intel from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Intel from $47.50 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.62.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $35.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.85, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.00. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.85 and a fifty-two week high of $51.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.03 and a 200 day moving average of $42.30.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 3.11%. The company had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.21%.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,693.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at $1,234,676. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

