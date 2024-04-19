Eukles Asset Management Sells 655 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Eukles Asset Management lessened its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,341 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 655 shares during the quarter. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in PayPal by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,246,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $144,215,000 after purchasing an additional 138,875 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in PayPal by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in PayPal by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in PayPal by 136.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its position in PayPal by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Price Performance

NASDAQ PYPL traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.18. 6,857,468 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,494,979. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.90. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.25 and a fifty-two week high of $76.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $65.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PYPL shares. DZ Bank downgraded PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Argus downgraded PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on PayPal from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $466,079.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,795.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

