Schear Investment Advisers LLC Increases Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Schear Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,522 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44 shares during the quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1,175.0% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 3,833.3% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 77.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on STZ shares. Argus raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $306.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Bank of America raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. UBS Group raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $312.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, HSBC raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $298.55.

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

In related news, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 15,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.63, for a total value of $4,160,345.03. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,910 shares in the company, valued at $5,512,503.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 16.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Constellation Brands Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of STZ stock traded up $4.24 on Friday, hitting $262.92. The stock had a trading volume of 748,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,266,705. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $257.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $247.21. The company has a market cap of $48.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.97. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $221.81 and a one year high of $274.87.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 16.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.95%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

