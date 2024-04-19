Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Resonant Capital Advisors LLC

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,018 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,110 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Stryker by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Stryker by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 18,038 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,402,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 826 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on SYK. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $345.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $336.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $360.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Stryker from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $340.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total value of $1,116,093.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,856,522. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 7,690 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.48, for a total transaction of $2,756,711.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,317,414. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total value of $1,116,093.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,242 shares in the company, valued at $4,856,522. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 212,109 shares of company stock worth $72,845,768. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stryker Trading Down 0.6 %

SYK stock traded down $1.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $325.48. 983,061 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,259,539. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $249.98 and a 52-week high of $361.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $350.34 and its 200-day moving average is $312.14. The company has a market cap of $123.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.19. Stryker had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 22.99%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.79%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

