Aurrigo International plc (LON:AURR) Insider Buys £9,500 in Stock

Aurrigo International plc (LON:AURR – Get Free Report) insider Penelope (Penny) Ann Coates purchased 10,000 shares of Aurrigo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 95 ($1.18) per share, for a total transaction of £9,500 ($11,826.22).
Aurrigo International Price Performance
Shares of LON:AURR opened at GBX 95 ($1.18) on Friday. Aurrigo International plc has a 1 year low of GBX 76.55 ($0.95) and a 1 year high of GBX 174 ($2.17). The company has a market cap of £43.53 million and a PE ratio of -1,055.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 95.87 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 110.35.
About Aurrigo International
