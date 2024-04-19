The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Tufton Capital Management

Tufton Capital Management decreased its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,378 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HD. Optas LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,815 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. now owns 10,903 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,778,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 722 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Investors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Independent Investors Inc. now owns 6,052 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $417.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Home Depot from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $375.96.

Home Depot Price Performance

NYSE HD opened at $332.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $367.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $338.97. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.26 and a 12-month high of $396.87.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.05. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 1,452.22%. The business had revenue of $34.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.30 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 59.60%.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at $27,950,123.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,712,878.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.