United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Price Target Raised to $70.00

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

UAL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of United Airlines from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on United Airlines from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna lifted their price target on United Airlines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded United Airlines from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of United Airlines from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Airlines currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $66.53.

Shares of UAL stock opened at $51.42 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.55. United Airlines has a 1-year low of $33.68 and a 1-year high of $58.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.42.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $13.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.55 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 4.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Airlines will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UAL. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 707.8% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 622 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of United Airlines by 101.8% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 642 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 36,811 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in United Airlines by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 654 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

