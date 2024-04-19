United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 129,847 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,050 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $20,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth $1,162,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 10.0% during the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth $515,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth $701,000. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other United Parcel Service news, Director Eva C. Boratto acquired 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $142.30 per share, for a total transaction of $199,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at $199,220. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on UPS shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. UBS Group upgraded United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. TheStreet upgraded United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Raymond James cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.61.

Check Out Our Latest Report on United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:UPS traded up $1.05 on Friday, reaching $143.79. The stock had a trading volume of 398,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,257,256. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $149.55 and a 200 day moving average of $151.28. The stock has a market cap of $122.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.05. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.68 and a 12-month high of $197.80.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $24.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 39.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.62 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 83.70%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.