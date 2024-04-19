Xponance Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 102,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,675,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FI. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Fiserv by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after acquiring an additional 7,047 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Fiserv by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Fiserv by 158.2% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth about $1,095,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth about $357,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FI traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $147.46. The company had a trading volume of 291,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,483,102. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.11 and a 52 week high of $159.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $86.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $151.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.10.

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.21.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 23,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.79, for a total transaction of $3,632,182.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,847,871.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 111,575 shares of company stock valued at $17,022,387 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

