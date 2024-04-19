Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) Shares Sold by Resonant Capital Advisors LLC

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,614 shares during the period. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.19% of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $11,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 104.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 33,300.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 104.5% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:VIGI traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $77.50. 184,051 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,081. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.62 and a 200-day moving average of $77.20. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $68.45 and a 52-week high of $82.95.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.434 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This is a positive change from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

