Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 24,219 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the previous session’s volume of 33,640 shares.The stock last traded at $129.90 and had previously closed at $128.68.
Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Up 1.1 %
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.30. The company has a market capitalization of $760.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.15.
Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.346 dividend. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF
Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap value stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on price-to-book-value. VTWV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Comprehensive Analysis of PayPal Stock
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Intuitive Surgical Stock Can Trend Much Higher This Year
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Alibaba Stock Analysis: Insights, Trends, and Future Predictions
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.