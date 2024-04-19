Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 24,219 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the previous session’s volume of 33,640 shares.The stock last traded at $129.90 and had previously closed at $128.68.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.30. The company has a market capitalization of $760.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.346 dividend. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VTWV. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1,266.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap value stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on price-to-book-value. VTWV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

