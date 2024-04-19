Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Shares Sold by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC lowered its position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 22.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 304,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,603 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Vertiv worth $14,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VRT. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 20,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 0.8% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 29,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vertiv by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 161.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Vertiv by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertiv Price Performance

VRT stock traded down $3.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.15. 4,076,769 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,417,398. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.62. Vertiv Holdings Co has a one year low of $11.95 and a one year high of $88.69. The company has a market cap of $29.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.59.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Vertiv had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 39.46%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. Vertiv’s payout ratio is presently 8.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertiv

In other Vertiv news, EVP Stephen Liang sold 306,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $21,507,207.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,641,311.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Stephen Liang sold 306,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $21,507,207.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,841 shares in the company, valued at $3,641,311.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott Cripps sold 56,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.76, for a total transaction of $4,004,591.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on VRT. Bank of America lifted their target price on Vertiv from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Vertiv from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Vertiv from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $69.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Friday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertiv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.56.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

