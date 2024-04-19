Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Decreases Holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. reduced its position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 72.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,608 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 33,640 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in JD.com by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 994 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in JD.com during the first quarter worth about $81,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in JD.com during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in JD.com by 146.3% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the period. 15.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JD.com Trading Up 1.2 %

JD.com stock opened at $25.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.54. JD.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.82 and a 12-month high of $41.95.

JD.com Dividend Announcement

JD.com ( NASDAQ:JD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The information services provider reported $5.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $4.74. The firm had revenue of $306.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.21 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. JD.com’s payout ratio is 34.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of JD.com from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of JD.com from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of JD.com in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of JD.com in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JD.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.67.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

