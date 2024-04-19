Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Price Target Raised to $57.00

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by investment analysts at B. Riley from $48.00 to $57.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.10% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on VCTR. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Victory Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.71.

VCTR traded up $1.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.07. 444,891 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 372,650. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. Victory Capital has a 12-month low of $27.73 and a 12-month high of $47.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.32. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.00.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.02. Victory Capital had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 28.70%. The business had revenue of $205.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Victory Capital will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Victory Capital by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,212,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,627,000 after purchasing an additional 104,746 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Victory Capital by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,668,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,157,000 after buying an additional 196,857 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Victory Capital by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,815,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,537,000 after buying an additional 292,225 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Victory Capital by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,489,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,297,000 after buying an additional 131,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Victory Capital by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,380,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,040,000 after buying an additional 250,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

