WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSE:WELL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSE:WELL – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$7.39.

Several research firms have weighed in on WELL. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$5.50 price objective on shares of WELL Health Technologies and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. CIBC downgraded shares of WELL Health Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$5.50 to C$4.75 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Pi Financial lifted their price target on WELL Health Technologies from C$8.25 to C$8.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 31st.

Shares of TSE WELL opened at C$3.52 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.87. The company has a market cap of C$864.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -185.00, a P/E/G ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.27. WELL Health Technologies has a 12 month low of C$3.41 and a 12 month high of C$5.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.38.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. operates as a practitioner-focused digital healthcare company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It provides omni-channel patient services and solutions to specific markets, such as provider staffing, anesthesia, gastrointestinal health, women's health, primary care, and mental healthcare.

