Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Price Target Raised to $226.00

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Citigroup from $215.00 to $226.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $215.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $218.39.

Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $210.46 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Travelers Companies has a 12-month low of $157.33 and a 12-month high of $232.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.27.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.62 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.11 EPS. Analysts predict that Travelers Companies will post 17.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.27%.

In other Travelers Companies news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $8,076,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,810 shares in the company, valued at $3,147,865.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Travelers Companies news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $8,076,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,810 shares in the company, valued at $3,147,865.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 26,633 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.76, for a total transaction of $5,666,437.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,291,671.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,775 shares of company stock worth $23,343,903 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Applied Capital LLC FL grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 3.8% in the first quarter. Applied Capital LLC FL now owns 16,499 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,797,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 159.8% in the first quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 34,164 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,863,000 after purchasing an additional 21,014 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

