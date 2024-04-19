Western Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ROUS)

Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ROUS – Free Report) by 23.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,979 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,394 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.57% of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF worth $2,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 213,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,391,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 203,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 65,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $161,000.

Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF Stock Performance

ROUS stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.74. The company had a trading volume of 8,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,892. The company has a market capitalization of $402.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.96. Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.66 and a fifty-two week high of $48.18.

Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF Company Profile

The Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (ROUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Hartford Multi-factor Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks. The index relies on value, momentum and quality factors, among others. ROUS was launched on Feb 25, 2015 and is managed by Hartford.

