Western Wealth Management LLC Sells 342 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Western Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 14,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 26.6% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 16,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $118.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,865. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $102.66 and a 52 week high of $123.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $118.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.22. The stock has a market cap of $18.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.9976 dividend. This represents a $3.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

