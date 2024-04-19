Cutler Investment Counsel LLC Trims Stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,005 shares during the period. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IHI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 549,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,515,000 after purchasing an additional 42,367 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 23,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 81,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,974,000 after purchasing an additional 10,856 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 26,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 319.9% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 15,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 11,477 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IHI traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.34. The company had a trading volume of 782,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,206,830. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.07. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 52 week low of $43.96 and a 52 week high of $59.14. The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 0.85.

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

