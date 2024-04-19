Wright Investors Service Inc. Takes $449,000 Position in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)

Wright Investors Service Inc. bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 30,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. 35.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blue Owl Capital

In other Blue Owl Capital news, major shareholder Path Solutions 2020 L.P Glide sold 4,500,000 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total value of $71,145,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 33.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Blue Owl Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OWL opened at $18.37 on Friday. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $19.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.47. The firm has a market cap of $26.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 183.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.27.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $494.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.77 million. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Blue Owl Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 560.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on OWL shares. UBS Group raised shares of Blue Owl Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.48.

Blue Owl Capital Profile

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

