Zacks Research Weighs in on Cintas Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their FY2024 EPS estimates for Cintas in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 17th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $14.90 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $14.45. The consensus estimate for Cintas’ current full-year earnings is $14.96 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cintas’ Q3 2025 earnings at $4.09 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $4.44 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $4.46 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $17.59 EPS.

Get Cintas alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $700.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $526.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $673.00 to $765.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $661.21.

Cintas Price Performance

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $662.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $67.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.75, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.27. Cintas has a one year low of $438.59 and a one year high of $704.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $642.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $586.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.26. Cintas had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 37.19%. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.14 earnings per share. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.29%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cintas

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Columbus Macro LLC increased its holdings in Cintas by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in Cintas by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 5.4% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 349 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 1.0% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 33.9% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. 63.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cintas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.