Zhang Financial LLC Acquires 22,235 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Zhang Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 45.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,942 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,235 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC owned about 0.07% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $1,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Symmetry Inc purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,747,000. Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 18,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 690,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,642,000 after purchasing an additional 190,990 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 749,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,063,000 after acquiring an additional 155,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $339,000.

Get Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,426,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,365. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion and a PE ratio of 10.06. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $21.54 and a 52 week high of $25.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.55.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.