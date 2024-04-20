Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (EOS) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 22nd

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSEARCA:EOS – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1523 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA EOS opened at $19.36 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.80. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $15.87 and a fifty-two week high of $20.63.

Get Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II alerts:

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EOS. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 2.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,567,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,713,000 after purchasing an additional 35,848 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,296,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,461,000 after buying an additional 35,951 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 110.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 798,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,215,000 after buying an additional 419,821 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 7.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 325,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,832,000 after acquiring an additional 23,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 28.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 246,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,765,000 after acquiring an additional 53,775 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II Company Profile

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of mid-cap and large-cap companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.