AIA Group Ltd Has $493,000 Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

AIA Group Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 68.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,245 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 95,514.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,876,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,746,023,000 after acquiring an additional 42,831,405 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,720,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,827,240,000 after acquiring an additional 4,629,947 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,423,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,121,736,000 after acquiring an additional 920,032 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,878,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,859,812,000 after acquiring an additional 595,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,519,707,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.92.

PepsiCo Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $174.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.45. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.83 and a 12 month high of $196.88.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $27.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.40 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 58.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. Analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.02%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.