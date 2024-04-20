Ark Trading Down 1% This Week (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 20th. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for $0.79 or 0.00001215 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ark has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar. Ark has a total market cap of $141.85 million and approximately $6.27 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000170 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001609 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001259 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001012 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000891 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00002703 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001271 BTC.

About Ark

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 180,293,382 coins and its circulating supply is 180,293,226 coins. The official website for Ark is ark.io. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

