Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $42.19

Shares of Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $42.19 and traded as low as $42.15. Bank Hapoalim B.M. shares last traded at $42.16, with a volume of 817 shares trading hands.

Bank Hapoalim B.M. Trading Up 2.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.19.

Bank Hapoalim B.M. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.2521 per share. This is a positive change from Bank Hapoalim B.M.’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. Bank Hapoalim B.M.’s payout ratio is presently 12.96%.

About Bank Hapoalim B.M.

Bank Hapoalim B.M., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services in Israel and internationally. It operates through Household, Private Banking, Small businesses and micro businesses, Mid-sized businesses, Large businesses, Institutional entities, and Financial management segments.

