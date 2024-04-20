Safe (SAFE) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $41.47 Million

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. Safe has a total market cap of $41.47 million and $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Safe coin can now be bought for about $1.99 or 0.00003073 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Safe has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.13 or 0.00088207 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.87 or 0.00033758 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.40 or 0.00012973 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001484 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000161 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Safe

Safe is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Safe is www.anwang.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 1.99123297 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Buying and Selling Safe

