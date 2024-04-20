Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BEI) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $131.39

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BEI – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €131.39 ($139.78) and traded as high as €136.60 ($145.32). Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at €133.95 ($142.50), with a volume of 268,590 shares changing hands.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $30.80 billion, a PE ratio of 41.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €134.63 and a 200 day moving average price of €131.48.

About Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment provides adhesive tapes and self-adhesive solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

