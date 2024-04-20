Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 23.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,058 shares during the quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EFA. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 537.5% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $76.12 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.12. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $65.68 and a 52-week high of $80.06.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

