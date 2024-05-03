iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Acquired by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 181.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 636,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 410,424 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.21% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $68,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MUB. FMR LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,479,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,510,100,000 after acquiring an additional 315,999 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,271,354,000. Creative Planning increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,686,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,198,373,000 after buying an additional 585,104 shares during the period. Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,261,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,052,176,000 after buying an additional 416,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,850,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,010,029,000 after buying an additional 2,106,010 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MUB traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $106.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,065,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,695,924. The company has a fifty day moving average of $107.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.60. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.78 and a twelve month high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

