Comparing Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CORBF) & Fresenius Medical Care (NYSE:FMS)

Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CORBF) and Fresenius Medical Care (NYSE:FMS) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.3% of Fresenius Medical Care shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Global Cord Blood shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Global Cord Blood and Fresenius Medical Care’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Cord Blood N/A N/A N/A Fresenius Medical Care 2.56% 4.99% 2.15%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Cord Blood $196.12 million N/A $79.04 million N/A N/A Fresenius Medical Care $19.45 billion 0.59 $540.07 million $0.92 21.24

This table compares Global Cord Blood and Fresenius Medical Care’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Fresenius Medical Care has higher revenue and earnings than Global Cord Blood.

Volatility & Risk

Global Cord Blood has a beta of -0.25, indicating that its stock price is 125% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fresenius Medical Care has a beta of 1, indicating that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Global Cord Blood and Fresenius Medical Care, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Cord Blood 0 0 0 0 N/A Fresenius Medical Care 1 5 2 0 2.13

Fresenius Medical Care has a consensus price target of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 22.82%. Given Fresenius Medical Care’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Fresenius Medical Care is more favorable than Global Cord Blood.

Summary

Fresenius Medical Care beats Global Cord Blood on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global Cord Blood

Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services. As of March 31, 2022, it operated three cord blood banks, including one in the Beijing municipality; one in the Guangdong province; and one in the Zhejiang province. The company was formerly known as China Cord Blood Corporation and changed its name to Global Cord Blood Corporation in March 2018. Global Cord Blood Corporation is based in Central, Hong Kong. Global Cord Blood Corporation operates as a subsidiary of Blue Ocean Structure Investment Company Ltd.

About Fresenius Medical Care

Fresenius Medical Care AG provides dialysis and related services for individuals with renal diseases in Germany, North America, and internationally. The company offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure. It also develops, manufactures, and distributes various health care products, including polysulfone dialyzers, hemodialysis machines, peritoneal dialysis cyclers, peritoneal dialysis solutions, hemodialysis concentrates, solutions and granulates, bloodlines, renal pharmaceuticals, systems for water treatment, and acute cardiopulmonary and apheresis products. In addition, the company develops, acquires, and in-licenses renal pharmaceuticals; offers renal medications and supplies to patients at homes or to dialysis clinics; and provides vascular, cardiovascular, endovascular specialty, vascular care ambulatory surgery center, and physician nephrology and cardiology services. The company sells its products to dialysis clinics, hospitals, and specialized treatment clinics directly, as well as through local sales forces, independent distributors, dealers, and sales agents. Fresenius Medical Care AG was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Bad Homburg, Germany.

