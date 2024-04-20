Copperleaf Technologies (TSE:CPLF) Price Target Increased to C$9.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Copperleaf Technologies (TSE:CPLF – Free Report) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CPLF has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC upgraded shares of Copperleaf Technologies from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$5.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Copperleaf Technologies from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$7.46.

Shares of CPLF opened at C$6.77 on Friday. Copperleaf Technologies has a twelve month low of C$4.94 and a twelve month high of C$7.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$501.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.82, a PEG ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Copperleaf Technologies Inc provides decision analytics software solutions to companies managing critical infrastructure worldwide. The company offers Copperleaf Asset, which enables organizations to create, manage, and visualize asset strategies that maximize business value while managing risk; Copperleaf Portfolio, a decision analytics solution to create, manage, and communicate investment plans; Copperleaf Value for organizations to create an enterprise understanding of value and align investment decisions with business strategy; Copperleaf CNAIM provides a common framework for asset risk modeling and risk-based decision making for electric utilities; Copperleaf H2O solution for water utilities; and decision analytics consulting services.

