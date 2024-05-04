Insider Buying: CVC Income & Growth EUR (LON:CVCE) Insider Acquires £29,914.08 in Stock

CVC Income & Growth EUR (LON:CVCE – Get Free Report) insider Robert Kirkby acquired 26,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 112 ($1.41) per share, with a total value of £29,914.08 ($37,575.78).

CVC Income & Growth EUR Price Performance

Shares of LON CVCE opened at GBX 1 ($0.01) on Friday. CVC Income & Growth EUR has a 12 month low of GBX 0.84 ($0.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 1.02 ($0.01). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.94. The company has a market cap of £1.04 million and a PE ratio of 20.00.

CVC Income & Growth EUR Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a dividend of €0.02 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. CVC Income & Growth EUR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14,000.00%.

About CVC Income & Growth EUR

CVC Income & Growth Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund of fund launched by Goldman Sachs International. The fund is managed by CVC Credit Partners Investment Management Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of Western Europe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

