DT Investment Partners LLC Boosts Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,620 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,200 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 1.4% of DT Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $13,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IVW. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,137.2% during the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW traded down $1.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $79.31. The stock had a trading volume of 3,724,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,702,420. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.59. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $63.10 and a twelve month high of $85.56. The firm has a market cap of $41.62 billion, a PE ratio of 28.34 and a beta of 1.10.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

