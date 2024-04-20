DT Investment Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

DT Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 673,633 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,354 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up approximately 4.0% of DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $37,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.22. 3,176,306 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,729,948. The stock has a market cap of $37.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $49.47 and a 1 year high of $59.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.58 and a 200 day moving average of $55.10.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

