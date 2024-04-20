Financial Comparison: Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) vs. AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH)

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) and AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Interpublic Group of Companies and AdTheorent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Interpublic Group of Companies 10.09% 30.52% 6.58% AdTheorent N/A 0.07% 0.06%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Interpublic Group of Companies and AdTheorent’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Interpublic Group of Companies $10.89 billion 1.06 $1.10 billion $2.85 10.78 AdTheorent $170.81 million 1.69 $10,000.00 ($0.01) -318.50

Volatility & Risk

Interpublic Group of Companies has higher revenue and earnings than AdTheorent. AdTheorent is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Interpublic Group of Companies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Interpublic Group of Companies has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AdTheorent has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

98.4% of Interpublic Group of Companies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.7% of AdTheorent shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Interpublic Group of Companies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.1% of AdTheorent shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Interpublic Group of Companies and AdTheorent, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Interpublic Group of Companies 0 4 3 0 2.43 AdTheorent 0 2 2 0 2.50

Interpublic Group of Companies presently has a consensus price target of $35.25, suggesting a potential upside of 14.75%. AdTheorent has a consensus price target of $4.69, suggesting a potential upside of 47.17%. Given AdTheorent’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe AdTheorent is more favorable than Interpublic Group of Companies.

Summary

Interpublic Group of Companies beats AdTheorent on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names. The Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions segment offers advertising, corporate, and brand identity services; and strategic consulting under FCB, IPG Health, McCann Worldgroup, and MullenLowe Group brands. Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions segment provides public relations and other specialized communications services, live events, sports and entertainment marketing, and strategic consulting under IPG DXTRA Health, The Weber Shandwick Collective, Golin, Jack Morton, Momentum, and Octagon brand names. The company was formerly known as McCann-Erickson Incorporated and changed its name to The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. in January 1961. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About AdTheorent

AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc., a digital media platform, provides programmatic digital advertising services for advertising agency and brand customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It uses machine learning and advanced data science to organize, analyze, and operationalize non-sensitive data to deliver real-world value for customers. The company offers predictive targeting solutions across various customer industry verticals and consumer screens, including customized targeting, measurement, and analytical services; and location-based targeting and geo-intelligence solutions. AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

