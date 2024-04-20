Hermez Network Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $23,111.38 (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 20th. Hermez Network has a total market cap of $148.75 million and $23,111.38 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hermez Network token can currently be purchased for $4.07 or 0.00006374 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hermez Network alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00009536 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00011235 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001420 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63,843.91 or 0.99945658 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00010821 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00009636 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000075 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Hermez Network Token Profile

Hermez Network (HEZ) is a token. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.0810345 USD and is up 0.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $54,146.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hermez Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hermez Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hermez Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hermez Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.